Tuesday’s Forecast

Chilly start to Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Technically these temperatures aren’t quite as cold as yesterday morning. But, it’s still chilly enough to bundle up in layers. Take your raincoat again as more on-and-off showers are expected across South Mississippi today. Rain chances will finally decrease tonight. On Thursday night, a surge of arctic air will arrive in South Mississippi. This will lead to at least three days in a row of morning temperatures in the 20s. The coldest morning, Saturday, could even have morning temperatures in the 10s. We’ll likely see hard freeze warnings and other cold weather alerts go into affect late this week. Currently, there is little to no expectation for Coastal Mississippi impacts regarding snow/ice even though a few flurries can’t be ruled out near north Mississippi (north of Jackson) on Thursday night.

