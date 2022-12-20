Stone County facade grants spruce up downtown Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a mix of old and new in downtown Wiggins, thanks to a grant façade project through Mississippi Power and the Stone County Economic Development Partnership.

“Phase one is just finishing up. We have two businesses that are completely down with round one of funding,” said Betsy Rowell, EDP executive director.

Six months ago, $50,000 worth of grants were implemented for businesses on Pine Avenue and on First Street.

Magnolia Cleaners is right next to the Stone County Enterprise on First Street. The façade grant work there is completed.

“I didn’t even know First Street. was here. I’m new to Wiggins, and over the last year I fell in love with it. It didn’t look like this when I first got here. They were in the process of work. I love the place I’m in because it’s more of a rustic feel,” said Kimberleigh Haenel with Magnolia Cleaners.

On Pine Avenue, Paul Hardy Properties has also taken advantage of those façade grants.

“We’re putting a new facelift on these stores and it looks great. It’s a win-win for the citizens here in Wiggins and for the business owners,” said Wiggins Mayor Darrell Berry.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.