South Mississippi braces for cold winter blast this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Here in the South many are not used to having a cold winter Christmas, so this year will be the first for some.

Now is the time to start thinking about protecting the three P’s: Pipes, Plants and Pets.

First, plants. Florist Polly Cuevas said to bring in all house plants before the freezing weather comes. When it comes to citrus plants, specifically lemons and lime, they should be a priority to protect.

“When I say protection on those, you need to use cloth on the plants covered by plastic,” Cuevas said. “Never cover it in plastic with contact with the leaves, and you may even consider an extension with a light bulb underneath for those really cold nights where the freezing temperatures are prolonged.”

Next are pipes. Plumber Paul Nance said he receives calls of pipes bursting after the freeze. He said to avoid this, use pipe insulation to cover any exposed pipes and leave your water running until the temperature rises above 32 degrees. Don’t use alternative wrappings for your pipes.

“A lot of people put newspapers or stuff like that when you need to use pipe installation and the correct size for it. A half inch a half inch and three quarters, it’s just whatever it calls for,” he said. “And you need to tape it right to cause you don’t want anything exposed when this cold weather hits.”

Finally, your pets. Dr. Jennifer Sutton said if you can’t bring your furry friends inside, make sure their house is well insulated.

“If they’re off the ground that’s awesome. We know that when objects are on the ground, the actual heat can be absorbed by the ground making the actual structure colder inside than if it was off the ground,” she said.

She also said before you start your car in the morning, make sure to tap the hood or honk your horn.

“If your engine has been turned off overnight, there might be some animals that tried to have some shelter from the weather underneath that hood,” Sutton said.

If your pet has a chronic illness like arthritis, be sure to keep a close eye on them.

“We also know that those animals especially cannot regulate their body temperature as well as healthy animals. Be especially mindful that they’re still eating or drinking and receiving their medications like they’re supposed to.”

Visit your local veterinarian, florist or plumber if you have any more questions to better prepare yourself.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.