Shoppers brave cold weather for last-minute holiday shopping

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s cold, raining, and the roads are slippery, but the frigid temperatures didn’t keep people from Christmas shopping Monday afternoon.

The countdown to the 25th is down to less than six days, and many people are still scrambling for hot holiday deals.

With inflation skyrocketing prices and many using online shopping as an alternative, some are still hitting the streets for some last-minute Christmas shopping.

“I’m just doing a few last-minute things,” said shopper Avery Spring. “I got most of my Christmas gifts Black Friday. I’m just getting a few last things for my mom. So far, I’ve just been in one store and I got what I need, but I would definitely say the cold weather is kind of rushing me along today. I’m not a big fan of cold weather but so far it’s going good.”

The colder weather didn’t stop shoppers like Taylor Hertzke.

“We’re kind of just shopping for anything that we see, but it’s a little cold so we’re trying to rush from store to store. It feels like the vibe out here is very nice; it’s very Christmasy,” Hertzke said.

“It’s very cold, but also I’m out shopping for my husband and my parents,” said Madelyn Falks. “I’ve kind of got a late start on Christmas shopping. This is my cousin’s store so I love coming here and supporting her. I can always find something really good for my family here.”

Like so many, Falks believes in shopping local and supporting businesses in South Mississippi. The cold weather isn’t stopping her or many others from getting out and shopping.

From now until Dec. 23, shops in downtown Ocean Springs will be operating on extended hours with some closing between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, a couple stores will remain open until 4 p.m. at the latest. This is one of the biggest times of year for the city’s small businesses.

