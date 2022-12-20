WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Santa Wears a Badge guarantees gifts for hundreds of Jackson County children

Volunteers help pick out gift for kids.
Volunteers help pick out gift for kids.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of kids in Jackson County are guaranteed three toys under the tree this Christmas.

This is all thanks to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Wears a Badge program. Coordinator Connie Bosarge said the program started nine years ago.

“Years and years ago, I actually needed help. I know it from that standpoint too, so whenever I got called to help get the program going, I knew what some of these people needed,” Bosarge said.

Volunteers helped pick out three toys for each kid. The distribution takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Community members like Theresa Hawes, owner of Outrigger Bar and Grill, play a big part in collecting toys.

“I have a bunch of people that I said let’s bring a box, they brought a box. I said, let’s do toys and they brought toys. They’re great,” Hawes said.

Bosarge told WLOX nothing would be possible without the overwhelming support from the community who want to help people in need during this holiday season.

“A lot of the expressions from the community when they do come in and receive it it’s just hard breaking, but it’s also heartwarming that we can help somebody out,” Bosarge said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
The Mississippi Antique Galleria had its grand opening Saturday.
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence

Latest News

Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
As the WLOX First Alert Weather Team predicts, the blast of cold air will send temperatures...
Homeless communities brace for arctic blast
Trent Otts is held at Harrison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Witness shares story of violent stabbing attack
It’s a 40-year labor of love for the D’Iberville-St. Martin Chamber of Commerce.While Santa...
40 years of Christmas baskets for those in need