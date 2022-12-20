Santa Wears a Badge guarantees gifts for hundreds of Jackson County children

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of kids in Jackson County are guaranteed three toys under the tree this Christmas.

This is all thanks to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Wears a Badge program. Coordinator Connie Bosarge said the program started nine years ago.

“Years and years ago, I actually needed help. I know it from that standpoint too, so whenever I got called to help get the program going, I knew what some of these people needed,” Bosarge said.

Volunteers helped pick out three toys for each kid. The distribution takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Community members like Theresa Hawes, owner of Outrigger Bar and Grill, play a big part in collecting toys.

“I have a bunch of people that I said let’s bring a box, they brought a box. I said, let’s do toys and they brought toys. They’re great,” Hawes said.

Bosarge told WLOX nothing would be possible without the overwhelming support from the community who want to help people in need during this holiday season.

“A lot of the expressions from the community when they do come in and receive it it’s just hard breaking, but it’s also heartwarming that we can help somebody out,” Bosarge said.

