WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans

Jackson County Board of Supervisors
Jackson County Board of Supervisors(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county.

The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”

This opposition comes after city leaders voted to move forward with the plans Tuesday, December 6, after over a year of mapping, planning and visualizing where to expand. The areas of the annex would happen north and south of Highway 90, moving Ocean Springs High School, the sportsplex, and other locations within city limits.

Ocean Springs city leaders approve annexation plans

WLOX has reached out to the City of Ocean Springs to see what their next steps will be now that the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposes the project.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was...
Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Joseph Henry, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to...
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
MDOT doesn't want to repair light poles that have been stripped of copper wire, saying they'll...
MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights

Latest News

LIVE: Mississippi State holds public memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
That face says it all! Just in time for Christmas it's about to feel like the North Pole down...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
35 Days of Christmas &amp; Trains: MS Coast Model Railroad Museum
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season