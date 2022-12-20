GRAPHIC: Some of the images included in this story may be disturbing.

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two days before his 51st birthday is one day Bubba Rawles will never forget.

He had just finished an afternoon service call on December 13 and was backing down the home’s long driveway in Carroll County when his service truck became stuck.

“I got out, looked, and decided to put the truck in 4-wheel drive to see if I could pull out,” Rawles said.

His Delta Electric vehicle sank even further.

The 20-year-lineman began walking back to the resident’s home. About 100 yards away, he caught something out of the corner of his eye.

“It was a bulldog, a pet, whatever. It caught me by my leg and dragged me down. I was able to punch it a few times and kick it and got it off on me.”

But once Rawles looked up, four more dogs were headed his way.

“The white one got me first and he pretty much didn’t let go. They was tearing my clothes off and I’m steadily hollering. Two were on my right leg, one had my arm and one of ‘em bit me on my back. I would say the smallest dog was probably 80 pounds,” Rawles said.

He was on the ground, dragged to and fro, screaming for help. One of the residents brought his gun outside and fired into the air to scare the dogs away, before killing one of them.

“I didn’t think I was gonna make it,” Rawles said quietly.

What felt like an eternity, he later learned, happened in about two minutes and he’s convinced angels were watching over him.

A retired nurse, JoAnn Gilon, ran to his rescue to stop the bleeding and prevent his body from going into shock. Carroll County Deputy Adam Turner then covered him with a heated jacket until help arrived.

“I couldn’t tell you what else was going on around me. I know Mr. Mabry still had his gun. I guess the dogs were still trying to get back to us. I wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for them.”

‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs (Heidi Rawles)

The utility worker was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away.

He suffered “deep lacerations all over his body and lost a large amount of blood,” according to deputies. He also underwent several hours of surgery.

Deputies said the pet owner, 44-year-old David Nicholas Smith, put the remaining four dogs down after the attack. While Rawles believes they were some sort of mixed-breed Bulldogs, deputies described the pets as full-blooded pit bulls.

Days later, Smith was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.

But the serviceman said charges should be upgraded.

“I’d like to see attempted murder... And not only have I been attacked like this, but the service man that worked with me 10 years ago, two American Bulldogs got him. But it don’t just happen to linemen; postal workers, water meter readers, and garbage guys, it doesn’t matter.”

Rawles believes more must be done to protect people like him who serve the public.

“There are some co-ops in the state of Mississippi that I’ve been to that run a two-man crew, you know, two guys on a service trip.”

In addition to stiffer penalties for pet owners, Rawles would also like to see homeowners to take personal responsibility by securing their pets.

For now, the husband, father of two, and grandfather of seven is focused on cherishing life, health, and family.

“It could have been different. So, you know, who knows what the good Lord has gotten in store for me,” he said.

“We’re just blessed that he’s still with us,” Bubba’s wife, Heidi Rawles said with a smile. “He’s my world, my rock and I don’t know what I would do without him.”

Rawles’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

