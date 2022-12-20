WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dies at 55

FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel...
FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55, the soap opera’s executive producer, Frank Valentini said in a tweet Tuesday.

“I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend,” the tweet said. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Eddy joined the cast of “General Hospital” in 2006 and was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson.

Actress Octavia Spencer also posted about her friend’s death on Instagram, saying, “The world lost another creative angel.”

“Her legions of @generalhosptialabc fans will miss her,” the post continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones, friends and fans!”

No cause of death has been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was...
Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Joseph Henry, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to...
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Report: Delays and confusion slowed Uvalde medical response
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power