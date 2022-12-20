WLOX Careers
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe

From boy to man, loved ones share the life of their loved one.
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the line of duty.(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast continues to remember two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

Many are sharing stories of the act of heroism and ultimate sacrifice paid by two.

“Nobody ever expects this to happen to their child,” said Ian Estorffe, Braden’s father.

Branden Paul Estorffe, the community’s hero, was born in Bay St. Louis. The 23-year-old served as a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

His life was tragically cut short one fateful Wednesday. His actions leading up to his final moments will continue to be remembered.

“Branden was able to possibly save the lives of other officers from responding to the scene with his acts of heroism,” Estorffe said.

Ian and Heather Estorffe told WLOX News about their son’s legacy and his love for the community.

“We’ve heard some of the stories from the citizens of the candlelight visual. The guy that works at the Taco Bell asked me if my son is an officer. He said Branden was so happy and that he just has the best smile. Branden is so kind to everyone. He never held a grudge,” Estorffe said.

Estorffe’s dreams reached the sky. He aimed to wear his blue budge since an early age.

“Branden wanted to work narcotics like I did for 20 years. He wanted to be on the SWAT Team,” his father said.

He followed in the footsteps of his father.

He was a graduate of the Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy and earned a Firearms Award. He was a certified NRA handgun expert and worked as a Security Forces Officer for the Mississippi Military Department assigned to the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

Estorffe worked relentlessly to protect and serve.

Now, loved ones reflect on his life.

“I want Branden to be remembered for his smile and the way he treated people,” said Heather Estorffe.

“He was a phenomenal role model to his four sisters and they all looked up to him. They loved him and they miss him. That’s the hardest part,” Estorffe said.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department gave his father, Ian, his son’s boots and duty belt to wear during the memorial service.

“He’s told me many times, Dad I have big shoes to fill. I have to get to work. At his funeral, I’m going to be wearing his shoes,” he said.

Each day isn’t easy, but it’s the outpouring of support from Mississippi and surrounding areas that’s helping ease the wound.

“We’ve heard statements from prominent officials. ‘Your son’s been training for that shot his whole life’ from ‘your son won in a no-win situation,’ stuff like that we’re hearing is helping the pain. It’s going to continue. We have a long road of healing,” his dad said.

