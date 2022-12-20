WLOX Careers
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

Families finalize adoption process at Jackson County Chancery Court.
Families finalize adoption process at Jackson County Chancery Court.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Ten families in Jackson County received the biggest gift this holiday season.

Their adoption process was finalized at the Jackson County Chancery Court. County officials are calling this mass adoption event a Christmas miracle.

Jaqueline and Jerry Waits officially adopted their grandchildren. they are one of many families celebrating.

“It’s been a long process, but we’re happy to be a part of the mass adoption process today,” they said. “It’s been a special day, like I said, it’s been a long time coming. We’re happy to get it done and this is really nice what they did.

Patience Wolfe is now officially the mom of Lexi Wolfe. She’s been waiting for this day since she got together with Lexi’s dad Johnny Wolfe two years ago.

“Meeting a new stepmom or lover of a parent is difficult, but in two years, we have made a good relationship. We are in a good place. This was the final step for our family to be whole,” Patience said.

Judge Niel Harris said mass adoption events like these are only the beginning for the state of Mississippi.

“I spoke to Chief Justice Randolph several weeks ago, and he and I talked about his goal of having 1,000 adoptions in Mississippi for 2023, and Jackson County is on track in this district to do just that,” Harris said.

Many of these kids were in the foster care system for years before they found a forever home.

