Teen arrested after Biloxi stabbing incident

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave teenager was arrested Monday after a man was sent to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Trent Myles Otts, 18, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Around 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Biloxi police officers responded to the 12000 block of John Lee Road for a reported assault. Police found a 38-year-old male victim who appeared to have been stabbed.

During the investigation, police developed Otts as a suspect. Police said he reportedly fled the scene after the stabbing.

Otts was arrested in the 15000 block of Livermore Road in Vancleave by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Otts is held at the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond set by Judge Nick Patano.

If convicted, Otts could face up to 20 years in prison.

