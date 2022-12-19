South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection.

They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare.

Fazzio’s Home & Farm Center in Harrison County is busy protecting its plants and property against the frigid blast and hoping their customers follow their lead. Many are doing just that.

“Yes, they are,” said Gail Hall, interim garden manager. “We’re very aware of watching - especially myself. I live toward Poplarville, and we watch the weather. Running the garden center right now, we definitely watch the weather day to day. And it’s going to be bad this week coming.”

Hall is particularly worried about outdoor plants.

“Your Tropicals especially will be very vulnerable,” she said. “You should bring them in. Or, if you have a greenhouse, and heat to put on them, that would be a great idea.”

The quick fix for those plants that can’t be moved isn’t very expensive.

“We use insulated cloths out here,” Hall said. “They sell for a little over $20. They’re 10 by 12 feet. They’re very efficient.”

For the home, Fazzio’s is stocked up with ways to protect the pipes...and ways to replace them should it be necessary.

And then, of course, there are supplies for the pets and livestock.

Richard Kapp of Saucier is stocking up on horse blankets.

“Right now, I’m boarding my horses in a boarding place and they stay there,” he said. “I’m just getting everything ready for Thursday when that cold weather comes in. Getting the pipes protected and getting stalls and getting the horse ready and everything so I don’t have to be running around trying to find stuff.”

Hall said that some plants can survive the freezing temperatures. They will drop their leaves to protect the inside. To test it, she says to scratch the bark. If it’s still green, it’s still good.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.