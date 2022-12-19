WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
The Mississippi Antique Galleria had its grand opening Saturday.
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately...
Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp
There are the top stories for 2022.
2022 year in review: top stories