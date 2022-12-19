Monday’s Forecast

Take your favorite winter coat as you head out the door. It’s another cold morning in the 30s across much of South Mississippi. Don’t expect it to warm up much at all today. Highs will only make it into the cool 50s like the last few days. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and eventually some rain showers. Today’s highest rain chances are expected to begin mainly after noon. Even higher rain chances continue with showers likely occurring across much of South Mississippi overnight into Tuesday. The big headline this week is the artic cold coming for late week: multiple hard pipe-bursting freezes still appear to likely occur on Friday, Saturday, & Christmas Sunday across all of South Mississippi.

