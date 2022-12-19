WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is calling on local law enforcement to catch those who are stealing copper wire out of interstate and city lights.

Brad White, the executive director at MDOT, says the thieves are driving up to these sites, hooking their cars to poles and pulling them out of the ground.

The thieves have recently gone to the I-55 Pearl Street Exit and stolen 2,500-feet worth of copper wire, which he says is valued at about $13,000 to replace. This is not including maintenance and subcontractors.

According to White, this has being going on for more than a year.

”You know, you get to a point where you’re spending thousands of dollars to replace something and, at some point, you have to ask yourself, ‘When are we going to stop that?’” said White. “So we are looking at options about how we are going to handle this in the future, how do you prevent it. I’ve had conversations with Chief Bo Luckey with the Capitol Police, and we filed the proper paper work, and we are looking for ways to step up law enforcement presence; trying to provide a better avenue to catch them.”

White says more than 150 lights are out in the Capitol City because of these criminal activities. If you see anyone committing these crimes, you are asked to call the police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
The Mississippi Antique Galleria had its grand opening Saturday.
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence

Latest News

“You’re talking about hundreds of homeless people that could freeze to death," Rickey Bates...
Homeless communities brace for arctic blast
Joseph Henry, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to...
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
Magic Christmas in Lights is a winter wonderland of more than two million dazzling lights at...
Happening Now: Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens
Psychologist Dr. Frieda Birnbaum shares a few tips to manage your stress during your next...
How to manage stress during the holidays
Brooke Orrison is making one of our favorite recipes from The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint, Mama...
In the Kitchen with The Shed Co-Owner Brooke Orrison