Jewish community in South Mississippi celebrates Hanukkah

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the beginning of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. This is an eight-day holiday celebrating the Jewish freedom from Greek occupation.

“The Greek empire tried to eradicate the Jewish religion, the Jewish people fought back, and we believe God miraculously saved the Jewish people as we rededicated the temple,” said Rabbi Akiva Hall.

“So, this is a David and Goliath story. We were the underdogs, the Greeks wanted us to worship their gods, the Jews wanted to continue what they did,” said Rachael Dangermond.

They both say despite Hanukkah being a primarily Jewish holiday, it can be a learning opportunity for those outside the religion.

“Hanukkah is the time of year which reminds us even a little bit of light can push away a lot of darkness,” said Rabbi Hall. “And if we all do our part and don’t say, who am I or what could I do every single person could make an impact in the world if they try.”

“When things start to get gloomy and the days starts to get shorter and darker, we look to light the candle because that’s what will give us joy in our life,” said Dangermond.

It is also a time to remember why the Jewish religion is important.

“It’s very often, very common, even in our world today, to try to blend in and try to be like everyone else and just try to not be proud of who you are,” said Rabbi Hall. “Hanukkah comes and says we have to stand up for what we believe in, we have to be proud of who we are, we can’t give up our individuality because that’s what everyone else does.”

“Just think of it. If the Jewish people had not prevailed, you would not have Christianity or Muhammadism, two major religions that came from the Jewish people,” said Dangermond.

Rabbi Halls of Beth Israel says this Tuesday night in Ocean Springs, they will light the largest Menorah in Mississippi at Quakes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.