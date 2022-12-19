Homeless communities brace for arctic blast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast soup kitchens are warning the homeless population now about the arctic airmass that is set to invade South Mississippi Thursday night and into Friday morning.

“There is some really cold weather coming, y’all,” Feed My Sheep Director David Lion said to his lunch crowd on Monday. “Starting Thursday, it’s going to be in the teens.”

Lion said he plans to provide meals for shelters that will be open as cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills blanket the Coast.

“It’s going to be very tough on the homeless and the people that are living outside,” he told WLOX.

As the WLOX First Alert Weather Team predicts, the blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20′s for three consecutive nights.

“This is something we don’t hardly ever get down here,” Rickey Bates said as he waited outside for the soup kitchen to open. “You’re talking about hundreds of homeless people that could freeze to death. A lot of them ain’t got nothing. A lot of them ain’t got sleeping bags, ain’t got blankets. They just barely do have clothes on their backs.”

Now is the time to prepare for the Coast’s coldest nights of the year thus far, especially for the homeless.

“I gotta dress warm,” Adalabdul Nasser Keller-Bey said. “I leave on my pajamas underneath my sweatpants.”

Lion added, “If you ever think you’re having a bad day, just think about those that are living homeless and on the street. It just puts things in perspective. And you know, that’s what the good book tells us to do, that, you know, we need to help our fellow man. So, we like to do that as much as we can. It’s our mission here.”

