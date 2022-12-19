WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Elf Photos

Homeless communities brace for arctic blast

“You’re talking about hundreds of homeless people that could freeze to death," Rickey Bates...
“You’re talking about hundreds of homeless people that could freeze to death," Rickey Bates said. "A lot of them ain’t got nothing."(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast soup kitchens are warning the homeless population now about the arctic airmass that is set to invade South Mississippi Thursday night and into Friday morning.

“There is some really cold weather coming, y’all,” Feed My Sheep Director David Lion said to his lunch crowd on Monday. “Starting Thursday, it’s going to be in the teens.”

Lion said he plans to provide meals for shelters that will be open as cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills blanket the Coast.

“It’s going to be very tough on the homeless and the people that are living outside,” he told WLOX.

As the WLOX First Alert Weather Team predicts, the blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20′s for three consecutive nights.

“This is something we don’t hardly ever get down here,” Rickey Bates said as he waited outside for the soup kitchen to open. “You’re talking about hundreds of homeless people that could freeze to death. A lot of them ain’t got nothing. A lot of them ain’t got sleeping bags, ain’t got blankets. They just barely do have clothes on their backs.”

Now is the time to prepare for the Coast’s coldest nights of the year thus far, especially for the homeless.

“I gotta dress warm,” Adalabdul Nasser Keller-Bey said. “I leave on my pajamas underneath my sweatpants.”

Lion added, “If you ever think you’re having a bad day, just think about those that are living homeless and on the street. It just puts things in perspective. And you know, that’s what the good book tells us to do, that, you know, we need to help our fellow man. So, we like to do that as much as we can. It’s our mission here.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hard freeze possible Friday, Saturday, Sunday
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
The Mississippi Antique Galleria had its grand opening Saturday.
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence

Latest News

Joseph Henry, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to...
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
Magic Christmas in Lights is a winter wonderland of more than two million dazzling lights at...
Happening Now: Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens
Psychologist Dr. Frieda Birnbaum shares a few tips to manage your stress during your next...
How to manage stress during the holidays
Brooke Orrison is making one of our favorite recipes from The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint, Mama...
In the Kitchen with The Shed Co-Owner Brooke Orrison