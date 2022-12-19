D’Iberville Elementary wins national award for student performance, academic growth

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville Elementary School is one of only two schools in Mississippi to be named a 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School.

The program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three categories: exceptional student performance and academic growth, closing the achievement gap between student groups, or excellence in serving special populations of students.

D’Iberville Elementary School, which is part of the Harrison County School District, earned its recognition for student performance and academic growth. Pearl Lower Elementary School in the Pearl Public School District earned recognition for excellence in serving special populations of students.

“I congratulate the teachers, staff and leaders of D’Iberville Elementary School and Pearl Lower Elementary School for earning national recognition for improving academic outcomes while meeting the needs of all students,” said Dr. Kim Benton, the interim state superintendent of education. “Mississippi’s 2023 ESEA National Distinguished Schools are models of academic excellence.”

The schools will be honored at the National ESEA Conference, Feb. 1-4, 2023, in Indianapolis, IN.

