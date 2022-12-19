Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Bay St. Louis and Waveland combined.

Joseph Henry, 45, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021 at his home in Bay St. Louis. During his arrest, deputies saw two digital scales in plain view and smelled marijuana inside the home.

Authorities searched the home, and found a pound of marijuana, 848 doses of ecstasy and 41.77 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill roughly 20,000 people.

Henry will be sentenced on March 16, 2023. He faces the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

