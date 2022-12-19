40 years of Christmas baskets for those in need

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a 40-year labor of love for the D’Iberville-St. Martin Chamber of Commerce.

While Santa loads up his sleigh this time of year, the chamber loads up and delivers food baskets to those in need.

“Last year we did 80 baskets, and this year we were able to do 100 baskets,” said Sissy Andrews, chamber executive director. “Through the month of December, we have people call and say which families are in need. We have turkeys and yams and fresh produce in there. We have pies that the IP donated this year, and we have lots of canned goods in there also.”

Even D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave loaded up the back of his sleigh for the event.

“Every year we get the opportunity to give to those who don’t have the money to buy a Christmas dinner. A lot of these people would go hungry if we didn’t bring it to them,” Quave said.”

Casinos like the Scarlet Pearl and the IP pitched in to donate, as well as the D’Iberville Wal-Mart. D’Iberville Elementary also held a canned food drive to help stock the baskets.

“For years, we only did 60 baskets, but over time we’ve increased that so we can reach more needy families,” Andrews added.

