West Lauderdale history teacher completes 24 hour straight bike challenge for his students

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Call it crazy but West Lauderdale would not expect anything less from history teacher, Ed Abdella.

Mr. Abdella set out on Friday morning with a challenge to ride his bike for 24 hours straight. He originally attempted this ride back in March but was unable to complete it due to weather.

But at 8 a.m. on the dot Saturday morning, the Knights teacher successfully completed the challenge.

After 24 hours exactly, Mr. Abdella successfully completed his 24 hour bike challenge. He rode in at 8 am on the dot finishing with 343 total miles raising money for the Knights band program. Tune in tonight at 6 to hear from him after the ride 🚲@WTOKTV @WestLauderdale1 pic.twitter.com/74RoCTchqb — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 17, 2022

Abdella said, “It was tough but it’s a great ride and the kids were awesome, and I can’t thank Shane Rodgers enough for allowing us to do this, you know he didn’t have to, but he did and our band director. I love the band. They do so much for our school, especially for the spirit of our school and this is the money, the money we collected for this is going to go to their trip to Walt Disney where they are going to be competing so hopefully, we raised a lot.”

He rode for 343 total miles. He is looking forward to continuing this ride for his students each year.

Donations to the band can be made at anytime by emailing kgrant@lauderdale.k12.ms.us.

