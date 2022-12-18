WLOX Careers
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business

The Mississippi Antique Galleria had its grand opening Saturday.
The Mississippi Antique Galleria had its grand opening Saturday.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew.

And it can still sell.

“Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”

This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name it, he sells it -- and the Mississippi Antique Galleria is the place to do it.

“I believe it’s going to take off. I like the building, the people that’s here, because I’ve been at other places and this is the one I like.”

After years of setbacks and delays, the galleria is now officially ready for business.

Vendor Pat Pennell’s specialty is building and refinishing furniture. She, likewise, is impressed with this space.

“I think it’s one of the best ones I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It’s all very top-quality stuff. It’s not your garage sales stuff, but it’s a true antique mall.”

The mall has been open for about three weeks, but Saturday was the grand opening.

Catherine Bennett, co-manager and creative director: “You’ve driven past for nearly three years waiting for us to open,” said co-manager and creative director Catherine Bennett. “But we’re here. We’re open and we’re just so excited for you to come shop. We have everything you can imagine. There’s so much space and there’s so many hidden treasures.”

That’s exactly what shopper Dhiana Skrmetti wants.

“We love to thrift and we love just to find unique items,” she said. “And that’s why we stopped by to see what they offer here.”

Shopper Ali Aldrich is doing her part to spread the word.

“I think it’s huge,” she said. “I really do. In fact, I’ve already spoken to some friends of mine in Baton Rouge who like to go antiquing and stuff and they’re going to come over and check it out after Christmas.”

Phase 2 of the mall will be in February and March. When complete, it will have 50-thousand square feet of space and room for 400 vendors.

The galleria is open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

