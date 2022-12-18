WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player

Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian...
Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian Saulsberry(none)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for shooting and killing former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning, according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in at 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.

A 25-year-old male identified as Christian Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Mark McDaniel who was arrested at his residence by Memphis police on Saturday afternoon.

Mcdaniel is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Desoto County.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on...
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

Latest News

Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County is being charged with at least two counts of...
UPDATE: Suspected Lamar Co. shooter being charged with 2 counts of attempted capital murder
An EF-2 tornado heavily damaged several homes Wednesday (Dec. 14) along 9th Street in Gretna.
Local artist staying positive after tornado slams his Gretna home, studio
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for its cold weather shelter.
LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps
Chilly today with a few showers
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast