Late touchdown lifts South over North 14-10 in 74th Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game

By Matt DeGregorio and WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday saw the 2022 high school football season finally come to a close, as Gulfport’s Milner Stadium hosted the 74th annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game.

15 players from the Coast were originally selected to play in the game on behalf of the South All-Stars.

POSITIONNAMESCHOOL
QBChristian TurnerHarrison Central
QBKaden IrvingGautier
WRKeilon ParnellPascagoula
WRAJ PhillipsGautier
DBTyran WarrenPicayune
LSJarret ScottOcean Springs
DBDamaryion FillmoreBiloxi
DBD.K. JenkinsSt. Martin
LBNakiel TrotterPoplarville
LBDavid LewisGulfport
OLCasey TynesGeorge Couty
OLKane EdwardsPoplarville
DLTucker SmithPoplarville
WRChasden CollinsStone
CoachBlake PennockOcean Springs
CoachJay BeechPoplarville

A late stop by the South gave their offense the ball down by 3 points, and 3-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper by Scott Central DT Zechariah Parodi put his team in the driver’s seat with under 20 seconds left in the game, allowing the South to come away with the win.

“It means a lot to be selected for the game and to be able to play with everybody else around the Coast,” said Ocean Springs wideout J.P. Coulter. “It was truly an honor. I had fun.”

“It set in right after the game,” said Pascagoula’s Keilon Parnell. “AJ Phillips, J.P. Coulter and Damaryion Fillmore and myself all talked about it after the game. It feels great to knoew you won your last game.”

“A lot of hard work and dedication went into playing a game like this,” said Poplarville lineman Tucker Smith. “I want to say thank you to my coaches and the coaches for this game. It’s such a prestigious honor, so I’m very thankful to have been able to play in it with such an awesome, talented group of guys. I’m very thankful.”

Smith will go onto play for PRCC next fall, where his father Seth Smith is the head coach, Parnell will attend Mississippi State on a baseball scholarship and J.P. Coulter will continue his football career at the next level.

Raliegh RB Javarious Walker was chosen as the South’s MVP, running for 79 yards on 15 carries.

North South
2022 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic
