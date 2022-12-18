Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers.

The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.

Before taking off, organizers prayed for the passing of the two Bay Saint Louis officers.

“This is a very small community, and if anybody is hurt in Bay Saint Louis, the community hurts,” said Murice Singleton. “We’re feeling for those families. That’s a lot of hurt particularly this time of the year.”

Runners also showed their support for the two officers and their families.

“The father of one of the officers’ lives in my neighborhood in Gulfport,” said Stacey O’Connell. “We saw this is going to on here today in Bay St. Louis, so we decided to come over to provide our support and do some mother daughter while still mourning the loss of the officers.”

“Anything to support our police officers, our law enforcement,” said Joey Holder “It’s a horrible thing that happened anything I can do to support law enforcement I’m up for it.”

The church is organizing a fish fry event to help the families of those two officers on January 14th

