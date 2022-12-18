WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers

BSL community members pay tribute to fallen officers before starting the 5k run/walk.
BSL community members pay tribute to fallen officers before starting the 5k run/walk.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers.

The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.

Before taking off, organizers prayed for the passing of the two Bay Saint Louis officers.

“This is a very small community, and if anybody is hurt in Bay Saint Louis, the community hurts,” said Murice Singleton. “We’re feeling for those families. That’s a lot of hurt particularly this time of the year.”

Runners also showed their support for the two officers and their families.

“The father of one of the officers’ lives in my neighborhood in Gulfport,” said Stacey O’Connell. “We saw this is going to on here today in Bay St. Louis, so we decided to come over to provide our support and do some mother daughter while still mourning the loss of the officers.”

“Anything to support our police officers, our law enforcement,” said Joey Holder “It’s a horrible thing that happened anything I can do to support law enforcement I’m up for it.”

The church is organizing a fish fry event to help the families of those two officers on January 14th

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on...
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

Latest News

The Bay Back Mission in Biloxi says the homeless population here has doubled in the last year....
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness
This mourning wreath was created by The French Portage for PJ's Coffee in downtown Bay St....
Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers
Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi gathered to escort the bodies of two...
South Mississippians, law enforcement agencies mourn fallen officers, pray for their families
The fourth monthly meeting of Churches United for Christ brought pastors and the congregation...
Churches United for Christ continues to pray for peace in the community