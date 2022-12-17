Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County man who was a “person of interest” in the shooting of a deputy was apprehended early Saturday morning after a manhunt in the vicinity of Old Highway 24 and Old Highway 11 in Lamar County.

Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, was taken into custody by law enforcement to end an evening that started with a chase, went to another level with the wounding of Lamar County deputy Steve Pazos, and ended with multiple jurisdictions arriving on scene to aid in the search.

Johnson was apprehended in the 600 block of Burnt Ridge Road by the Lamar County Tactical Team shortly around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The suspect was taken into custody and he was brought to a local hospital for injuries that he received,” Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “They are non-life threatening or anything like that.”

Pazos was treated and released from a local hospital late Friday night.

“I was at the hospital with the officer and his family and he was released,” Rigel said. “He was injured, but it was not life threatening, and he is home with his family, thank God.”

Lamar County deputy Steve Pazos, who was wounded in the line of duty Friday night, was treated and released at a local hospital. (Brad Weathers)

Pazos injury comes just a few weeks after the wounding of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy and the shooting deaths of two Bay S., Louis police officers earlier this week.

Along with Pazos, the other three also were shot in the line of duty.

”It’s sad,” Rigel said. “I’ve doing this for 40 years, and it’s not getting any easier, and it seems like it’s getting more frequent, so keep us in your prayers.

“We’re out here serving y’all, and that’s what we do. So, thank you for your support.”

Rigel and his Lamar County deputies, tactical team and investigators got all kind of support Friday night, both on the ground and in the air.

Drones from Hattiesburg and Forrest County joined Lamar County’s as well as a helicopter from Harrison County. All carried infrared vision.

“I can’t thank the agencies who responded enough,” Rigel said. “It was heartwarming.”

The incident started about 7 p.m. Friday, when deputies from Lamar County pursued an auto burglary suspect, after responding to a burglary in progress on Nicholas Drive.

As deputies were continuing their pursuit, around 9:45 p.m. they were searching for Johnson in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road when Pazos was shot

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for his injury. He was released from the hospital just before midnight.

Multiple agencies, including Hattiesburg Police Department, Petal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol, joined in the search.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also was on scene, and will conduct its own investigation into the Pazos’ shooting.

Rigel said the case was in the hands of the MBI.

MBI is in charge of the investigation. Anything after this point will come from MBI.”

“We had agencies from all over south Mississippi federal, local, county, state, and it was heartwarming to see the response for everybody coming out for one of our officers.”

