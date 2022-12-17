Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts Christmas party for kids at Boys and Girls Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With Christmas just 9 days away, festivities around the Gulf Coast are in full swing. This year, Santa’s not only bringing elves to spread holiday cheer, but second liners, too.

Friday saw The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club host an unforgettable Christmas party for kids at the Boys and Girls Club in East Biloxi.

The holidays are a time to come together, create memories and for the children at the Boys and Girls Club, getting presents.

“We got an oppurtunity to merge with the Second Liners, and they wanted to be our key sponsors for this,” said Greg Brown, Unit Director at the East Biloxi Boys and Girls Club. “It’s just an opportunity to...pizza and kids go together easy, but we also wanted every child who attends the club to walk away with a gift as well.”

Harriet Mitchell is a member of the Second Liners and chairman for the Christmas party.

“I just enjoy working with the children and giving back,” she said. “This is just a joy. We do the Christmas party as well as the Thanksgiving dinner and Easter, which I’m the chairperson of also. It’s just a joy working with kids and watching the, laugh and enjoy themselves.”

Kids at the party did just that. They got to eat some food, receive some gifts, and most importantly, bond with their peers.

The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club has been hosting the party for over 15 years.

