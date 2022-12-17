WLOX Careers
No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 USTA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

Troy beat USTA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.
Troy beat USTA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By COREY LONG
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 USTA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl.

Troy (12-2) closed out the season with 11 straight victories and set a school record for wins in a season.

USTA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-169 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference.

