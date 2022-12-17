Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Southern Miss has finished up its preparations for the LendingTree Bowl.

The Golden Eagles are set to take on former Conference USA rival Rice on Saturday with hopes to send the senior class out on a high note.

A couple of the notable seniors include former Stone punter Mason Hunt and former Gautier lineman Paul Gainer.

A 2017 graduate of Stone High School, Mason Hunt elected to continue his football career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he spent time as both a kicker and a punter. Following his time with the Bulldogs, Hunt had no offers to further his football career and decided to give it one last shot, accepting an invite for a summer camp.

Hunt turned that summer camp into an opportunity to play at Southern Miss. Over three seasons with the Golden Eagles, the former Stone punter has notched 141 punts with an average distance of 42.8 yards. With Hunt set to play in his final collegiate football game on Saturday, he reflected on his time in Hattiesburg.

“It’s honestly been excellent,” he said.

“The past two to three years we haven’t been able to go to a bowl so to end on something here is pretty spectacular.”

Hunt also takes pride in representing his home state of Mississippi.

“It’s awesome. It’s honestly awesome, especially going to Southern I still get to represent my state and my hometown pretty well, so it’s just great.”

Former Gautier lineman Paul Gainer will also say goodbye to the sport he has dedicated his life to on Saturday. As a member of the Gators, Gainer earned 5A First Team All-State honors and was a First Team All-State selection at offensive line.

In 2017, Gainer signed with Southern Miss and saw game action throughout his freshman year. Gainer has played in 31 games as a Golden Eagle and is thrilled to have one last game close to where it all began.

“It feels amazing coming back to the Gulf Coast in Mobile,” he said.

“I got a lot of family and friends supporting me and coming to the game, so it feels good.”

Gainer also reflected on the memories he will take with him following the LendingTree bowl.

“From times in the locker room with the guys, to the times out there playing with some of my best friends like Bryson Mays, Jaquon Scott, John Bowden, and Frank Gore. I’ll miss the travelling and everything that went into preparing for a game. I’m going to miss it all. This place is lovely.”

Mason Hunt and Paul Gainer will suit up one last time for USM at 4:45pm on Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.