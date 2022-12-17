LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County.

D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m.

10395 Automall Parkway



Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m.

2019 22nd Street



Coast Transit Authority will provide transportation to the D’Iberville shelter. For more information, contact CTA at (228) 896-8080.

