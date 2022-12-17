WLOX Careers
LIST: Cold weather shelter’s opening ahead of dropping temps

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for its cold weather shelter.
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for its cold weather shelter.(Photo Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of Saturday night’s dropping temperatures, two cold-weather shelters will open in Harrison County.

  • D’Iberville - Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center will open at 5 p.m.
    10395 Automall Parkway
  • Gulfport – Salvation Army Center of Hope will open at 6 p.m.
    2019 22nd Street

Coast Transit Authority will provide transportation to the D’Iberville shelter. For more information, contact CTA at (228) 896-8080.

Keep up with the latest from our First Alert Weather team HERE.

