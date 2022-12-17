Jackson State falls in overtime in Deion Sanders’ final game

ATLANTA (AP) - Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl to spoil coach Deion Sanders’ bid for an undefeated season in his final game with the Tigers.

The Eagles’ defense made a goal-line stand on Jackson State’s first overtime possession to preserve the win.

JSU tight end Hayden Hagler’s drop on third down from the 1-yard line set up an incompletion by Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders to end the game regarded as the championship of teams from historically Black college and universities.

Sanders’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter as time expired in regulation set up Alejandro Mata’s tying extra point to send the game to overtime.

It was the fourth scoring pass of the game for Sanders, who also ran for a score.

Jackson State (12-1) was denied its bid for the first undefeated season in school history.

Coach Deion Sanders is taking over the football program at Colorado, but wanted to finish the season with his Tigers first. Shedeur Sanders will accompany his father to Boulder.

The win by N.C. Central (10-2) gave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference a 6-1 edge over teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the Celebration Bowl.

