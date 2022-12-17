WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on...
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents
Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne...
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans?...
Holiday home stretch vs uncertain economy