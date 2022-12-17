Coast law enforcement leaders familiar with tragedy ready to help

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The entire Coast is empathizing with Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and his department as they deal with losing two officers in the line of duty.

But there are two law enforcement leaders here who know the pain more than anyone else.

With those experiences, they stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. This week’s scene in Bay St. Louis is all too familiar to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

In 2019, Biloxi Police officer Robert McKeithen was gunned down in the parking lot of the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center.

“You never get over it,” Miller said. “To this point, we haven’t; this department hasn’t; I personally haven’t.”

The department certainly won’t forget the beloved officer. Images of McKeithen are pervasive, because they are a way to get through the pain.

“I don’t think it’s something that you ever forget,” he said. “It becomes part of who you are.”

Miller learned the hard way that it’s one thing to know the risk of this career, it’s another to live with the reality of loss. He knows exactly what the Bay St. Louis Police Department is going through.

“There’s going to be a whole lot of sadness there, certainly, for a long period of time,” Miller said. “I think a few things will occur. First, they will become much closer as a department...Then, there’s a realization about their job...they’ll view the community differently. They’ll certainly know there’s an aspect of the community they won’t understand...but then they’ll also see the side of the community, the very caring side...For us here, that was a big part of our healing was the community.”

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam is still dealing with the loss of Lt. Michael Boutte early last year. Now, his county is facing still another tragedy.

“The city of Bay St. Louis and the entire county are just rehashed in something,” Adam said. “You know, re-opening an old wound with a new wound.”

Through his experience, he said recovery will take many layers of support.

“The chief and members of his department have to lean on their family and their friends,” Adam said. “Lean on their God to get through this. It’s tough.”

It’s a long process.

“My men and women have been in and out of here in my office to sit down and talk with me six, seven months after it happened...it takes time. It takes a lot of time.”

