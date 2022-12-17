Chilly today with a few showers

We’re not going to warm up much today, especially if we keep a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, and a few light showers are possible. It will be breezy at times with winds from the north.

The clouds will clear out tonight, and it’s getting down right cold! Temperatures will be in the low 30s, so many of us will flirt with freezing. Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

A low pressure system moving through the Gulf will likely bring scattered showers to South Mississippi on Monday. We’ll only reach the mid 50s that afternoon. Some showers will linger into Tuesday morning. Highs will stay in the mid 50s.

We’ll be a little warmer by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. However, a huge surge of Arctic air is expected to move southward by Friday! High temperatures by Friday may not make it out of the 30s! It’s possible we could see morning lows in the teens and 20s by Christmas Eve!

