WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital

A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night after a massive crash on I-10.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit, and involved a total of five vehicles.

Interstate traffic was shut down for a period of time while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, AMR, and the Harrison County Sheriffs Dept. were all on scene responding.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
One day after two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed while answering a call,...
“Their lives were not lost in vain.” Bay St. Louis police remember slain officers
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
The former welfare agency official who brought information about corruption to then-Gov. Phil...
Welfare fraud tipster turns alleged perpetrator

Latest News

A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on...
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
A crowd of supporters illuminate Bay High Stadium.
Bay St. Louis community holds candle vigil honoring fallen heroes
The Cue - Week 14
The Cue - Week 14
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north