RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night after a massive crash on I-10.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit, and involved a total of five vehicles.

Interstate traffic was shut down for a period of time while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, AMR, and the Harrison County Sheriffs Dept. were all on scene responding.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.