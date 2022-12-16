Pass Christian Elementary send 377 students home with Christimas gift

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian Elementary School students were surprised with a gift on the last day of school before Christmas Break.

Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive.

“I started with 15, and then within two hours I had like 50,” said Buza. “Then I said maybe I can cover all my speech kids -- about 40 kids. Two hours later, I had 80 games in my living room. Then I said it would be so cool to get a game for every kid in the school,” Buza said.

Thanks to online donations, 377 kids went home with a game.

“This is really cool, because I’ve never gotten a gift from school before,” student Lauren Dunklin said.

The cafeteria was filled with board games from Monopoly, Candyland, Trouble.

“I would say the same as her, games with family, and, like, two player games, adventure, type of Monopoly, one of those,” student Ethan McCoy said.

Buza said she is very thankful for the support she received.

“Things like this make my heart swell,” she said “Y’all are going to make me cry. I’m very appreciative because it wouldn’t be possible without donations.”

