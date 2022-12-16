WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Pass Christian Elementary send 377 students home with Christimas gift

Kids lined up to pick up a toy at the Pass Christian Elementary School Toy drive.
Kids lined up to pick up a toy at the Pass Christian Elementary School Toy drive.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian Elementary School students were surprised with a gift on the last day of school before Christmas Break.

Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive.

“I started with 15, and then within two hours I had like 50,” said Buza. “Then I said maybe I can cover all my speech kids -- about 40 kids. Two hours later, I had 80 games in my living room. Then I said it would be so cool to get a game for every kid in the school,” Buza said.

Thanks to online donations, 377 kids went home with a game.

“This is really cool, because I’ve never gotten a gift from school before,” student Lauren Dunklin said.

The cafeteria was filled with board games from Monopoly, Candyland, Trouble.

“I would say the same as her, games with family, and, like, two player games, adventure, type of Monopoly, one of those,” student Ethan McCoy said.

Buza said she is very thankful for the support she received.

“Things like this make my heart swell,” she said “Y’all are going to make me cry. I’m very appreciative because it wouldn’t be possible without donations.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on...
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
One day after two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed while answering a call,...
“Their lives were not lost in vain.” Bay St. Louis police remember slain officers
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say

Latest News

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients
UMMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach contract agreement
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
A familiar face is taking over as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Biloxi....
St. Patrick Principal Dr. Matt Buckley appointed Superintendent of Catholic Schools