Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family.

Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.

Leach met with the family and promised to see Londyn after the game.

As players and coaches were ushered off the field following the game, Leach made it his mission to keep that promise.

“They were trying to rush everybody off and I heard a man holler in the background,” her father Justin Perry recalled. “He said, ‘Stop.’ He said, ‘Let that door open.’ He said, ‘Stop and open it up.’ He said, ‘Let her in.’”

The father said the scene was chaotic.

“But I remember looking over toward that south end gate. I remember seeing Coach Leach kind of rush over out that door.”

Perry said the football players lined up and some knelt.

“They knew what was going on and he kind of looked and grabbed her. He said, ‘A promise is a promise.’ He said, ‘Win or lose.’ He said, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ He said, ‘You’re my hero at this point.’ He said, ‘Thank you for coming and supporting us and sharing this time with us.’”

Three-and-a-half months after that interaction, the family learned Londyn only had six weeks left to live. She died on April 11.

“I remember having to text Coach Leach and Will Rogers. I even wrote him.”

Rogers plays quarterback for the Bulldogs.

“You know, I remember him saying, ‘If you need anything,’ you know, ‘anything — just let us know.’”

It was the fact Leach made an effort to be there, Perry said. That meant the world to the family.

“I could see my daughter standing at the gate [of heaven] saying, ‘Stop let him in.’ And it was kind of a little payback. I’m sure that she was standing there waiting on him and rushed to his side and said, ‘Come on in.’”

