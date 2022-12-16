Bay St. Louis community holds candle vigil honoring fallen heroes

BAY ST.LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Brandon Estorffe’s family joined the family of fellow fallen officer Steven Robin.

They were surrounded by a big group of supporters from the community for a candlelight vigil.

The Bay St. Louis community comes together to commemorate two fallen officers killed in the line of duty, Sgt. Robin and Officer Estorffe. The Bay High Stadium was lit all over to help honor their legacy.

“Today, the Bay St. Louis Police Department is broken hearted and our spirits may be crushed. But we who remain may remember our fallen brothers and we will not give up the fight,” said Police Chief Toby Schwartz.

These deep words spoken by Schwartz. He remembered the 12-year veteran Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe as selfless and brave.

His remarks reflected onto the crowd of supporters in wake of this horrific loss.

“It’s a sad time, it’s a sad time for our community,” said Timothy Stinson.

Leaders around the city took the podium to share brief messages on the lives of Robin and Estorffe.

Family and friends listening to the rich hymns sounding out.

“It could’ve been my son you know. I’m really sorry for the family that has to go through this. My son worked with these fellas and it’s tough,” said Stinson.

And finally, candles illuminated Bay High Stadium.

“You hear, these things don’t happen in Bay St. Louis, or these things don’t happen in small town Mississippi and now we have to come together to help each other because it did happen,” said Dr. Amy Necaise, Principal of Bay High School.

Necaise said this is a time to lean on a neighbor.

“Just hopefully provide a little peace, and comfort to our community and law enforcement and the families of the two officers who lost their lives in order to help with a little bit of healing,” said Necaise.

The community is sticking together and continuing to lift each other up.

