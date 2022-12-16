WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
One day after two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed while answering a call,...
“Their lives were not lost in vain.” Bay St. Louis police remember slain officers
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
The former welfare agency official who brought information about corruption to then-Gov. Phil...
Welfare fraud tipster turns alleged perpetrator

Latest News

A familiar face is taking over as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Biloxi....
St. Patrick Principal Dr. Matt Buckley appointed Superintendent of Catholic Schools
Russia is threatening to target patriot missile batteries which the US will reportedly send to...
Russia won't dictate US military aid to Ukraine
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Ukraine says nearly all missiles shot down in Kyiv attack
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy