Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was responsible for the horrific killings of two police officers. She didn’t have a criminal record and her Facebook page shows happy family photos of vacations and dogs.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.

Many who knew the local veterinarian were surprised to learn she was responsible for two such horrific killings. She didn’t have a criminal record and her Facebook page shows happy family photos of vacations and dogs. Anderson grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University. A 2005 article with the Vicksburg Post was written on her and a coworker shortly after she graduated from MSU the year before, titled “Women fulfill dreams to become vets; now work together at local animal clinic.”

According to her Facebook profile, she had just started working at Lakeview Animal Hospital in October.

After speaking with officers for a half hour, investigators believe Anderson was triggered when they made the decision to call for Child Protection Services. Investigators say moments after that, she pulled out a gun and shot both officers and herself. They believe she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will make that official determination.

