Mississippi State to hold public memorial service for Coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State to hold memorial service for Coach Mike Leach(Mississippi State University)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - A public memorial service is to be held for the late Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach.

Leach died Monday night from complications from a heart condition, according to the university. The 61-year-old was wrapping up his third season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

According to MSU, the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, at 1 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. Doors to the coliseum will open at noon.

The team finished the regular season with eight wins and four losses, including an Egg Bowl victory.

He was preparing the team to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2 vs. Illinois. His career record at MSU was 19-17.

Leach had successful stints as head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State before coming to Starkville.

Click here for more details regarding the memorial service.

Click here to view the tribute video to Mike Leach on YouTube.

