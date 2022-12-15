Kratom sales become topic of debate in D’Iberville, other cities

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Kratom: a natural born painkiller or a dangerous drug?

That’s the debate many cities and states are going through right now. In fact, the City of D’Iberville recently held a Kratom workshop to discuss the positive and negative aspects of kratom sales --whether they should be regulated, or banned all together.

Local businessman David LeBron says as a businessperson, a registered nurse and a former law enforcement officer, he’s seen the benefits of kratom, especially with those that had heavier addictions.

“And that’s the common thing that I hear from most people that have had success getting off of opiates and opioid addiction is that they’re getting their lives back because of this,” said LeBron. “I’ve literally had dozens of people come to me, often with tears in their eyes, claiming that this saved their lives or saved one of their loved ones lives.”

He added he has no problem with kratom sales being regulated.

“Regulation has been adopted in seven states to ensure that the quality of product that’s being made and available to the public is what you’d want it to be and also that it’s being kept out of the hands of the underage population.”

He and others say you’d heard the adage about marijuana being a gateway drug. They believe Kratom could be a gateway out of heavier addiction.

Whatever the case, the debate continues.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.