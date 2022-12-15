WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Kratom sales become topic of debate in D’Iberville, other cities

Kratom has become a topic of discussion in places such as D'Iberville.
Kratom has become a topic of discussion in places such as D'Iberville.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Kratom: a natural born painkiller or a dangerous drug?

That’s the debate many cities and states are going through right now. In fact, the City of D’Iberville recently held a Kratom workshop to discuss the positive and negative aspects of kratom sales --whether they should be regulated, or banned all together.

Local businessman David LeBron says as a businessperson, a registered nurse and a former law enforcement officer, he’s seen the benefits of kratom, especially with those that had heavier addictions.

“And that’s the common thing that I hear from most people that have had success getting off of opiates and opioid addiction is that they’re getting their lives back because of this,” said LeBron. “I’ve literally had dozens of people come to me, often with tears in their eyes, claiming that this saved their lives or saved one of their loved ones lives.”

He added he has no problem with kratom sales being regulated.

“Regulation has been adopted in seven states to ensure that the quality of product that’s being made and available to the public is what you’d want it to be and also that it’s being kept out of the hands of the underage population.”

He and others say you’d heard the adage about marijuana being a gateway drug. They believe Kratom could be a gateway out of heavier addiction.

Whatever the case, the debate continues.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Schools closed
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
Moderate Risk
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi

Latest News

Businesses like Fly Llama continue to follow Boil water safety guidelines.
Biloxi enters fifth day of boil water notice
Acy Cooper, president of the Louisiana Shrimp Association, said the state's shrimp fishermen...
‘Without us, you don’t have Louisiana:’ Struggling shrimpers warn lawmakers industry is on brink of collapse
Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s boil...
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
Despite inflation, holiday shopping traffic is up compared to 2022
Despite inflation, holiday shopping traffic is up compared to 2021