WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

Bond has been set at $200,000 for the man accused of killing a Jackson State University student.
Randall Smith
Randall Smith(DPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead.

Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts.

Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans shot and killed JSU student, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey.

Brown’s body was discovered inside a Dodge Challenger on the university’s campus on December 2.

Bond for Randall Smith was set at $200,000 with restrictions, including no possession of weapons, and the wearing of an ankle monitor.

The prosecutor said Smith is claiming self-defense and his attorney is focusing on the fact that Smith, the accused, is 5′4″ and Brown was 6′2″.

Smith has waived extradition to Louisiana, where he’s originally from.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Schools closed
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
Moderate Risk
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
Debra Gunter
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
The former welfare agency official who brought information about corruption to then-Gov. Phil...
Welfare fraud tipster turns alleged perpetrator
Kratom has become a topic of discussion in places such as D'Iberville.
Kratom sales become topic of debate in D’Iberville, other cities