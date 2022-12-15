WLOX Careers
Biloxi Shuckers ambassador Barry Lyons named Lexington Legends manager

The Biloxi Shuckers team ambassador is headed back to the dugout to manage the Lexington Legends.
The Biloxi Shuckers team ambassador is headed back to the dugout to manage the Lexington Legends.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Shuckers team ambassador Barry Lyons is headed back to the dugout.

Thursday, Lyons was was announced the next team manager for the Lexington Legends in the south Atlantic League. The Legends were recently purchased by his nephew, Nathan Lyons.

The recent inductee into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame was a key part in bringing minor league baseball to Biloxi and has been working with the team since its inception in 2015.

He says he’s sad to leave a team that’s so near and dear to him but he says he’s ready to get back out onto the diamond.

“Leaving the Shuckers for now and not being the ambassador and not being at the ball park is a little sad,” said Lyons. “I’m certainly going to miss all the great people there and the organization. I’ve been involved in Minor League baseball for a long time and I’ve seen the benefits of it for a community and I’ve seen the joy on the faces of the kids and the fans. I really want to help my nephew build an organization in Lexington Kentucky that he certainly will be proud of.”

Lyons is set to start his duties in January.

