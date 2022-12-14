Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Friday left one person dead.

Angelo Ash was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the area of Peters and Kathleen streets to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian. Police said the car left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim, who Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified as 67-year-old David Sanders of Moss Point, was pronounced at the scene.

Police identified the suspect and the vehicle using surveillance video and witness statements. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers found and stopped the vehicle, arresting Ash.

Ash is held at the Jackson County jail on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.

