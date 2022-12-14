WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run

Angelo Ash was arrested by Moss Point police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident...
Angelo Ash was arrested by Moss Point police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.(Moss Point Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Friday left one person dead.

Angelo Ash was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the area of Peters and Kathleen streets to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian. Police said the car left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim, who Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified as 67-year-old David Sanders of Moss Point, was pronounced at the scene.

Police identified the suspect and the vehicle using surveillance video and witness statements. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers found and stopped the vehicle, arresting Ash.

Ash is held at the Jackson County jail on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Schools closed
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
Mississippi State University confirmed Tuesday morning that Coach Mike Leach has died at the...
“He made us better men.” Coast MSU players reflect on Coach Mike Leach’s passing
Moderate Risk
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi

Latest News

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Moderate Risk
First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday in South Mississippi
Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi gathered to escort the bodies of two...
South Mississippians, law enforcement agencies mourn fallen officers, pray for their families
Enhanced risk today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast