Southern Miss safety earns All-American Second Team honors

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Southern Miss defensive player was named to the Action Network All-American Second Team Tuesday for his contributions as a part of the Golden Eagles’ impressive defense.

Safety Jay Stanley has been an immense player for the Golden Eagles in his second year in Hattiesburg. He is a key member of the fast, hard-hitting “Nasty Bunch” defense that led Southern Miss to their first bowl game appearance since 2019.

Stanley becomes the first Golden Eagles’ All-American player since former wide receiver Jaylond Adams earned the honor in 2019.

Stanley started all 12 games for Southern Miss, recording 60 tackles (28 solo), six pass breakups, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a sack.

The Golden Eagles will take on former Conference USA foe Rice in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama Saturday. Kick-off is set to start at 4:45 p.m. on ESPN.

