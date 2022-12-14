South Mississippians, law enforcement agencies mourn fallen officers, pray for their families

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Condolences are pouring in from across Mississippi and the entire region as news spreads of two Bay St. Louis Police officers being killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning.

Vehicles pulled over, and many people stood on the side of the road with bowed heads as officers from multiple law enforcement agencies escorted the slain officers’ bodies to the state crime lab in Harrison County.

