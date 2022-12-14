Second teen arrested in connection to Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting.

Police said Tuesday 18-year-old Jeremiah Deijohn Davis was arrested on two charges of drive-by shooting. He is currently held at the Jackson County jail.

Police said the arrest comes from two different incidents on Detroit Avenue that happened over the past few months.

Last week, police also arrested 18-year-old Dontavious Deshawn Ducksworth on the same charges.

This is an active investigation, and police said more arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

