LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority.

The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:

George County School District - 1 p.m.

Hancock County School District - noon

Pearl River County School District - 11:15 a.m.

Keep up with our First Alert Weather team for the latest on the severe weather headed for our area.

