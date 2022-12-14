WLOX Careers
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather

Schools closed
Schools closed(eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority.

The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:

  • George County School District - 1 p.m.
  • Hancock County School District - noon
  • Pearl River County School District - 11:15 a.m.

Keep up with our First Alert Weather team for the latest on the severe weather headed for our area.

