LIFTED: Boil water notice in Biloxi officially lifted after water tests show no trace of E. coli

As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.
As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.

MSDH recommends that you:

  • Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
  • Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc. made during the boil water notice
  • Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.
  • Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
  • Run your dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

