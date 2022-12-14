LIFTED: Boil water notice in Biloxi officially lifted after water tests show no trace of E. coli
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.
MSDH recommends that you:
- Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
- Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc. made during the boil water notice
- Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
- Run your dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.